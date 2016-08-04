BRIEF-Tokyo Electron Device to buy 56.6 pct stake in Aval Nagasaki
* Says it plans to buy 56.6 percent stake of shares in a Nagasaki-based electronic equipment maker Aval Nagasaki Corp for 1.06 billion yen, on July 1
Aug 4 Dafeng TV :
* Says it will issue 40 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$30 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds will be used to repay loans and enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8x5N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CATENA MEDIA EXPLORES POSSIBILITY TO MAKE A TAP ISSUE OF EUR 50 MILLION TO SECURE NEAR TERM ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)