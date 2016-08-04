BRIEF-Tokyo Electron Device to buy 56.6 pct stake in Aval Nagasaki
* Says it plans to buy 56.6 percent stake of shares in a Nagasaki-based electronic equipment maker Aval Nagasaki Corp for 1.06 billion yen, on July 1
Aug 4 Apex International :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$38.2 from T$40.6, effective Aug. 27
CATENA MEDIA EXPLORES POSSIBILITY TO MAKE A TAP ISSUE OF EUR 50 MILLION TO SECURE NEAR TERM ACQUISITIONS