BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
Aug 4 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics :
* Says an individual will sell 6 percent stake (5.28 million shares) in it in six months
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8x7F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO