Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
Aug 5 HUONS CO., LTD. :
* Says it receives a patent on Aug. 4, for non-irritating ophthalmic nano-emulsion composition comprising cyclosporin
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe