Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
Aug 5 Medinet Co Ltd :
* Says the co and Biotherapy Institute of Japan resolved to terminate basic agreement regarding business alliance on Aug. 5
* Says the basic agreement of business alliance with Biotherapy Institute of Japan related to regenerative and cell medicine area was dislcosed on Aug. 6, 2015
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h4Ld7Z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe