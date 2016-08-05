** Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares rise as much as 8.3 pct after co's chairman said Suzlon would exit debt restructuring by March 2017

** Exit would be a turnaround for the company that four years ago reeled under heavy debt after an ill-advised overseas expansion

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since March 30