Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares rise as much as 8.3 pct after co's chairman said Suzlon would exit debt restructuring by March 2017
** Exit would be a turnaround for the company that four years ago reeled under heavy debt after an ill-advised overseas expansion
** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since March 30
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.