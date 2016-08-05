BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
Aug 5 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it issues fifth tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 4 billion yuan, on Aug. 4, with a term of 91 days and coupon rate of 2.58 percent
* Issue price at 100 yuan per face value of 100 yuan and maturity date of Nov. 3
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing