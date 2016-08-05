Aug 5 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.:

* Says it issues fifth tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 4 billion yuan, on Aug. 4, with a term of 91 days and coupon rate of 2.58 percent

* Issue price at 100 yuan per face value of 100 yuan and maturity date of Nov. 3

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RqAZZT

