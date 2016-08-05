** Shares of two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp Ltd rise as much as 2.86 pct to a record high of 3,369.85 rupees

** Stock has cleared the resistance created by the 61.8 pct Fibonacci projection level at 3,306 rupees, on the uptrend from Jan 18 low of 2,377.15 rupees to April 13 high of 3,172 rupees tmsnrt.rs/2amFxDB

** MACD is positive and above its signal line, positive for the stock

** Price volume trend indicator (PVT) at 1-1/2 year high, indicating price increase is supported by volume

** Automakers are seen biggest beneficiaries of the GST Bill

** Hero MotoCorp on Aug 1 reported 9.13 pct increase in July sales

** As per StarMine data, 27 of 47 analysts covering the stock have "buy" or "strong buy" ratings, eight "hold" and 12 have "sell" or "strong" sell ratings

(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)