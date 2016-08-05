BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
Aug 5 NEC Capital Solutions Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Cna5JB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing