Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Birla Group units Aditya Birla Nuvo falls as much as 5.7 pct while Grasim Industries loses as much as 7 pct
** Birla Group plans to merge the units, the Times of India reports, citing unidentified sources bit.ly/2b74Vhw
** Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo hold stakes in telecoms firm Idea Cellular
** Birla Group owns a total of 42.2 percent in Idea
** Merger move comes ahead of rival Reliance Jio launch later this year, the paper says
** Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo could not be immediately reached for comment (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.