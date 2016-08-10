** Birla Group units Aditya Birla Nuvo falls as much as 5.7 pct while Grasim Industries loses as much as 7 pct

** Birla Group plans to merge the units, the Times of India reports, citing unidentified sources bit.ly/2b74Vhw

** Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo hold stakes in telecoms firm Idea Cellular

** Birla Group owns a total of 42.2 percent in Idea

** Merger move comes ahead of rival Reliance Jio launch later this year, the paper says

Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo could not be immediately reached for comment