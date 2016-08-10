** Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rises as much as 5.3 pct to its highest since Jan 6

** June-qtr consol profit up about 31 pct, in line with analysts' estimates

** Kotak Securities maintains "add" rating with a PT of 255 rupees

** Says positives from results include diversification of cargo mix away from coal volumes and strong uptick in contribution from new ports among others

** Of 24 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "buy" or "strong buy" and five as "hold" - Thomson Reuters data

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at around 228 rupees, below current levels of 251 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)