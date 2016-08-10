** Drugmaker Lupin Ltd's shares fall as much as 3.56 pct to 1,550 rupees, their lowest since July 5

** Stock heads for its 2nd consecutive session of falls

** Co posts 55 pct rise in Q1 profit on Tuesday, but some analysts note jump driven in part by lower tax rate

** U.S. outlook remains cautious given the potential for price erosion in the generic version of diabetes drug Fortamet - Kotak Securities

** Lupin's U.S. unit Gavis also faces an uncertain outlook for its products - Kotak

** Kotak reiterates its "reduce" rating with a PT of 1,600 rupees

** Stock had lost 12.5 pct this year as of Tuesday's close, and has shed 25 pct since it hit all-time high in October 2015 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)