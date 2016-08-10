Bitcoin's murkier rivals line up to displace it as cybercriminals' favourite
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals
Aug 10 CDG Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Sep. 2 to Sep. 7
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gAXWqR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals
NEW DELHI, May 18 The number of computers reported infected by a global ransomware attack in India has more than doubled to around 193 on Thursday from a day ago, a federal cyber security official said, adding that steps taken by the government have helped limit its spread.