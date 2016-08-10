(Adds company forecast) Aug 10 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to

Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 95.62 94.64 133.97 - 136.94

(+1.0 pct) (+12.1 pct) (-7.3 - -5.2 pct) Operating 17.08 33.54 27.72 - 30.01

(-49.1 pct) (+7.7 pct) (-46.7 - -42.3 pct) Pretax 7.83 38.25 19.38 - 21.67

(-79.5 pct) (+31.8 pct) (-68.1 - -64.3 pct) Net 1.29 31.55 10.94 - 12.89

(-95.9 pct) (+56.0 pct) (-78.4 - -74.6 pct) EPS Basic 2.97 yen 73.41 yen 25.12 yen - 29.59 yen EPS Diluted 2.91 yen 71.25 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen