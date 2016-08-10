Brazil central bank denies early leak of interest rate decisions
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday there is no way its interest rate decisions could be leaked to anyone before they are officially announced.
Aug 10 Photocreate Co Ltd :
* Says the unit of Culture Convenience Club Co.,Ltd. offered a takeover bid for 1.1 million shares (no less than 690,062 shares) of the co
* Says the minimum number of shares to be purchased(690,062 shares) is representing a 45.1 percent stake in the co
* Says once the number of tendered shares is less than the minimum number of shares to be purchased, the unit will not purchase any of the tendered shares
* Says offered purchase price at 1,950 yen per share
* Says offering period from Aug. 12 to Sep. 26
* Says settlement starts on Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fN1vBs; goo.gl/IwDZ5P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday there is no way its interest rate decisions could be leaked to anyone before they are officially announced.
* Proposed placing of up to 610,000 new ordinary shares at 690 pence per share to raise up to 4.2 mln stg