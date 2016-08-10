Aug 10 Photocreate Co Ltd :

* Says the unit of Culture Convenience Club Co.,Ltd. offered a takeover bid for 1.1 million shares (no less than 690,062 shares) of the co

* Says the minimum number of shares to be purchased(690,062 shares) is representing a 45.1 percent stake in the co

* Says once the number of tendered shares is less than the minimum number of shares to be purchased, the unit will not purchase any of the tendered shares

* Says offered purchase price at 1,950 yen per share

* Says offering period from Aug. 12 to Sep. 26

* Says settlement starts on Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fN1vBs; goo.gl/IwDZ5P

