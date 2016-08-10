BRIEF-Signaux Girod H1 sales up at 51.6 million euros
* H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 10 Fortis Inc. :
* Says it completes the issuance of its ninth convertible bonds as of Aug. 10
* Says it raises proceeds of 1.5 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x0KKbdVs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: