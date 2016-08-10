BRIEF-Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych Q1 net profit down at 5.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aLxIEN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA FOR MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)