Aug 10 Maruman& Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 3.3 million new shares via private placement and to raise 366 million yen in total, on Aug. 26

* Says a Korea-based golf products maker to raise stake in co to 21.36 percent from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder of the co

* Says co's former top shareholder, COSMO & Company's stake in co will be lowered to 19.83 percent from 25.22 percent and will be the second major shareholder of co

