BRIEF-Signaux Girod H1 sales up at 51.6 million euros
* H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 10 ZTE Corp
* Says unit Shenzhen Zhongxing Software gets approval to sell 90 percent equity interests in Internet payment firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aYCFLv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: