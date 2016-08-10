BRIEF-Signaux Girod H1 sales up at 51.6 million euros
* H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 10 Song Shang Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31
* Record date Aug. 31
* Payment date Sep. 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ASCQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: