BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
BANGALORE, Aug 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34200 ICS-201(B22mm) 34700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28400 ICS-103(23mm) 34900 ICS-104(24mm) 39200 ICS-202(26mm) 45300 ICS-105(26mm) 42000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 43400 ICS-105(27mm) 46000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 43000 ICS-105MMA(27) 44900 ICS-105PHR(28) 46400 ICS-105(28mm) 46600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46400 ICS-105(29mm) 47400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 47300 ICS-105(30mm) 48500 ICS-105(31mm) 49300 ICS-106(32mm) 49700 ICS-107(34mm) 57500
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial