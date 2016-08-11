Aug 11 Horizon Securities :

* Says it will repurchase 15 million shares of its common stock (a 3.6 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 10 to Oct. 7

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5 per share ~ T$9 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$491,086,660

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AUqz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)