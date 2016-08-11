Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Horizon Securities :
* Says it will repurchase 15 million shares of its common stock (a 3.6 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 10 to Oct. 7
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5 per share ~ T$9 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$491,086,660
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AUqz
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)