** Shares of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank rise as much as 3.69 pct to 815 rupees, highest since Sept 16

** The fourth-biggest private sector bank by assets said on Tuesday its Q2 net profit rose 43 pct from a year ago to 8.13 bln rupees

** Gross bad-loan ratio narrowed to 2.49 pct by Sept-end from 2.5 pct at June-end

** Company's Q2 results were in line, driven by higher margins, stable operational expenditure and lower credit costs - HSBC

** Brokerage maintains "hold" rating but raises TP to 794 rupees from 725 rupees

** As of Tuesday's close, stock up 9.24 pct this year, underperforming the NSE Bank index's 17.2 pct gain