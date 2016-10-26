BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Shares of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank rise as much as 3.69 pct to 815 rupees, highest since Sept 16
** The fourth-biggest private sector bank by assets said on Tuesday its Q2 net profit rose 43 pct from a year ago to 8.13 bln rupees
** Gross bad-loan ratio narrowed to 2.49 pct by Sept-end from 2.5 pct at June-end
** Company's Q2 results were in line, driven by higher margins, stable operational expenditure and lower credit costs - HSBC
** Brokerage maintains "hold" rating but raises TP to 794 rupees from 725 rupees
** As of Tuesday's close, stock up 9.24 pct this year, underperforming the NSE Bank index's 17.2 pct gain (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.