** India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd gains as much
as 1.8 pct; UltraTech Cement rises as much as 1.5 pct
** India's anti-trust regulator on Wednesday approved
UltraTech's deal to buy Jaypee Group's cement business
** Jaiprakash's board approved the cement deal with
UltraTech at 161.89 bln rupees in July
** The deal would raise UltraTech's installed annual
capacity by one-third to about 91 mln tonnes, and provide
Jaiprakash with much-needed relief to pare its debts
** In Feb, UltraTech had scrapped plans to buy two of
Jaiprakash' cement plants in central India after a court said
the deal could not be allowed under current regulations
