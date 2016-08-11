** India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd gains as much as 1.8 pct; UltraTech Cement rises as much as 1.5 pct

** India's anti-trust regulator on Wednesday approved UltraTech's deal to buy Jaypee Group's cement business

** Jaiprakash's board approved the cement deal with UltraTech at 161.89 bln rupees in July

** The deal would raise UltraTech's installed annual capacity by one-third to about 91 mln tonnes, and provide Jaiprakash with much-needed relief to pare its debts

** In Feb, UltraTech had scrapped plans to buy two of Jaiprakash' cement plants in central India after a court said the deal could not be allowed under current regulations (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)