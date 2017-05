** Bank of Baroda slumps as much as 6.9 pct to 149.05 rupees

** India's second-biggest bank by assets on Thursday posted a 60 pct plunge in June-qtr profit due to a surge in provisions

** Banks in India have seen a surge in bad loans after a clean-up ordered by regulator, the Reserve Bank of India

** In the March quarter, the bank's provisions, including for loan losses, nearly tripled from a year earlier to 104.85 billion rupees ($1.57 billion) ($1 = 66.8725 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)