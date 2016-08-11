Aug 11 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says the top shareholder's stake in the co will be lowered to 43.8 percent from 57.3 percent after private placement

* Says Li Xun will increase stake in the co to 11.3 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GtMti1; goo.gl/6bCxbq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)