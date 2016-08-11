Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says the top shareholder's stake in the co will be lowered to 43.8 percent from 57.3 percent after private placement
* Says Li Xun will increase stake in the co to 11.3 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GtMti1; goo.gl/6bCxbq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* CEO Elizabeth Holmes contributed shares to company and gave up equity to offset potential dilution to non-participating shareholders