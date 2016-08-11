Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Zhejiang Huace Film and TV Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 20 million yuan to raise stake in a Suzhou-based network technology firm to 10 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xZEjGi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.