Aug 11 An-Shin Food Services :

* Says it will repurchase 971,685 shares of its common stock (a 3 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 11 to Oct. 10

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$57.54 per share ~ T$112.65 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,287,660,755

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AUV6

