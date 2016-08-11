Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 HAESUNG DS Co., Ltd:
* Says it completes the establishment of joint venture with Japan-based firm
* Says the joint venture will mainly engaged in the production and sale of substrate reel material
* Says number of subsidiaries increased to 12 from 11
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MTBOSI
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.