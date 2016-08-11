Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 United Oriental Glass Industrial :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 7
* Last date before book closure Sep. 8 with book closure period from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13
* Record date Sep. 13
