Aug 11 Sun Yad Construction :

* Says it will issue the 3rd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVfE

