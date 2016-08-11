BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
Aug 11 Guilin Sanjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it got approval from State Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trial for the injection(No. 2016L06884)
* Says the injection is for the treatment of colorectal cancer as well as head and neck cancer
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".