Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd :
* Says it names Qiu Shijie as chairman of the board, president and chief financial officer
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FYom53
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.