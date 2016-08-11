BRIEF-Theranos finalizes shareholder recapitalization
* CEO Elizabeth Holmes contributed shares to company and gave up equity to offset potential dilution to non-participating shareholders
Aug 11 ED Co Ltd:
* Says it completes the issuance of its 13th convertible bonds as of Aug. 11
* Proceeds of 4.85 billion won from the offering
Proceeds of 4.85 billion won from the offering
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for fiscal year 2016