Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical and Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says it completed establishment of a hybrid technology JV, which is mainly engaged in wheel hub drive related business
* Says the JV is with registered capital of 5 million euros
* Says previous plan disclosed on April 26
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IdLzvW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.