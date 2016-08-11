Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 LianChuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says the co, via the integrated circuit industry investment joint fund, set up an integrated circuit JV with Melfas Inc, Dong Myoung Company Limited and a Nanchang-based capital investment firm on Aug. 8
* Says the JV is capitalized at $50 million and the joint fund takes up 60 percent stake in the JV
* Says the co is holding 24 percent fund portion
