BRIEF-Theranos finalizes shareholder recapitalization
* CEO Elizabeth Holmes contributed shares to company and gave up equity to offset potential dilution to non-participating shareholders
Aug 11 GENEMATRIX Inc:
* Says 3 billion won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 1 million shares of the company at 2,980 won per share, as of Aug. 11
