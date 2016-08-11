Aug 11 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co
Ltd :
* Says it receives the civil judgment from Lanzhou city
intermediate people's court, regarding the lawsuit filed by a
Gansu-based trust company (plaintiff) against the co included
two firms and two individuals(defendants), on loan contract
disputes
* According to the judgment, the co was ordered to repay
loan and related interests (penalty interest, compound interest
included), and relative lawsuit expanses will be shared by
defendants
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OcKZBJ
