Aug 11 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 8,694 percent y/y at 454.2 million yuan ($68.43 million)

* Says it plans to boost grain trading unit's capital by 600 million yuan to 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bkUmnB; bit.ly/2aDIEXZ

($1 = 6.6370 Chinese yuan renminbi)