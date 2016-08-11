Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Aug 11 Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aDS7Pa
NEW YORK, May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.