BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
BANGALORE, Aug 11 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34200 ICS-201(B22mm) 34700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28200 ICS-103(23mm) 34700 ICS-104(24mm) 39000 ICS-202(26mm) 45300 ICS-105(26mm) 41800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(27mm) 46000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 42800 ICS-105MMA(27) 44700 ICS-105PHR(28) 46400 ICS-105(28mm) 46400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46200 ICS-105(29mm) 47200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 47100 ICS-105(30mm) 48300 ICS-105(31mm) 49100 ICS-106(32mm) 49500 ICS-107(34mm) 57500
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.