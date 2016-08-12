Peter Luger sues rival steakhouse over its name
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
Aug 12 DesignOne Japan Inc :
* Says it started listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange first section, changed from Mothers
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yRKNJK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
* ALLOCATES 1,260 SERIES D BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)