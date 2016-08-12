Peter Luger sues rival steakhouse over its name
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
Aug 12 Systems Technology Incorporated :
* Says it signs a contract with SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO,.LTD, to supply semiconductor manufacturing equipment
* Says contract price of 21.4 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tw8DzK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
