BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Aditya Birla Group units Aditya Birla Nuvo slumps as much as 25 pct; Grasim Industries falls as much as 8.5 pct to its lowest in 3 months
** Aditya Birla Group plans to merge its subsidiaries Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo via a stock swap and spin off its financial services business, it said on Thursday
** The listed company, to be called Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd, will run all of the group's financial services businesses
** Analysts at Emkay Research see this deal as negative for existing shareholders as Grasim becomes a holding company for the financial services business
** Emkay downgrades Grasim to "reduce" from "buy", cuts TP to 4,153 rupees ($62.17)
** Grasim shares slumped 12.5 pct over previous two sessions after news of the merger ($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.