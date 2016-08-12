** Aditya Birla Group units Aditya Birla Nuvo slumps as much as 25 pct; Grasim Industries falls as much as 8.5 pct to its lowest in 3 months

** Aditya Birla Group plans to merge its subsidiaries Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo via a stock swap and spin off its financial services business, it said on Thursday

** The listed company, to be called Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd, will run all of the group's financial services businesses

** Analysts at Emkay Research see this deal as negative for existing shareholders as Grasim becomes a holding company for the financial services business

** Emkay downgrades Grasim to "reduce" from "buy", cuts TP to 4,153 rupees ($62.17)

** Grasim shares slumped 12.5 pct over previous two sessions after news of the merger ($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)