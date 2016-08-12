Aug 12 Beijing Enlight Media :

* Says Shanghai Enlight Holding will transfer 6 percent stake in it to a Beijing-based technology company

* Says Shanghai Enlight Holding will hold 44 percent stake in it down from 50 percent after transfer

* Says the Beijing-based technology company will hold 6 percent stake in it up from 0 percent after transfer

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AX6w

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)