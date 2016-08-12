** Garment maker SP Apparels Ltd's shares gain as much as 2.6 pct over their IPO price of 268 rupees

** SP Apparels issues 6.5 mln shares in IPO to raise 1.7 bln rupees ($25.45 mln), another 2.6 mln shares to anchor investors - NSE data

** Co's IPO was subscribed nearly 3 times on the final day of the offer, which ended on Aug 4 - BSE data bit.ly/2bmwQGE

** Proceeds will be utilised for debt repayment and investment in business growth and expansion

** Analysts at IndiaNivesh Research say co is targeting to acquire new customers in the United States, add no other listed co caters to the niche segment of children's wear

** SP Apparels is the owner of 'Crocodile' brand of clothing and its global customers include UK's Tesco and Primark ($1 = 66.8025 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)