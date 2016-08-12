BRIEF-First REIT says Ronnie Tan Keh Poo will retire as CEO of manager
* Ronnie Tan Keh Poo will retire as executive director and CEO of manager with effect from 19 may 2017
Aug 12 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for rivaroxaban's clinic trial
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HvUFRE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ronnie Tan Keh Poo will retire as executive director and CEO of manager with effect from 19 may 2017
* SAYS IT WAS NOTIFIED BY THE COURT OF REGGIO EMILIA OF THE DECREE DECLARING THE END OF THE OPERATIONS OF THE PROCEDURE OF COMPOSITION WITH CREDITORS Source text: http://bit.ly/2q0CvbS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)