Peter Luger sues rival steakhouse over its name
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
Aug 12 GuoChuang Software :
* Says it will invest 4.2 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Shanghai
* Says the new company will be engaged in operation management and maintenance of intelligent lamp poles and related infrastructure
* Says it will hold 14 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AXC8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
* ALLOCATES 1,260 SERIES D BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)