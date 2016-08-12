** JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd rises as much as 3.7 pct to 454 rupees

** Co swung to June-qtr profit, boosted by an increase in cement prices in its key north India market

** JK Lakshmi will continue to report improved realisations, as its key northern market saw another round of price increase in July, say analysts at Kotak Securities

** The brokerage, however, downgrades the stock to "Add" from "Buy" after a 30 pct rally over past 3 months; raises price target to 480 rupees from 410 rupees

** The stock trades at premium to peers on valuation metrics such as EV/Sales, PE, and price/book over next 12 months - Thomson Reuters data