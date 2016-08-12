Aug 12 Henan Huaying Agricultural Development Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a food joint venture (JV) with an individual Mei Xuezhuang

* Says JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co to hold a 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TpnzPP

